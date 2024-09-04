ADC chairs meeting with representatives of social organisations

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR Sep 04 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Sep, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi presided over a meeting with the representatives of all the social organizations operating in the district.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, DC instructed to strengthen the communication with the district administration and including those affected by the recent rains and the flooding of the Rohri canal.

He directed concerned authorities to Cooperate fully with the district administration for the maintenance of livestock so that more and more facilities could be provided to the people in the rural areas.

On the request given in writing by the Sanghar Deora Forum for non-implementation of the government decision to teach Sindhi to the children studying in the private educational institutions of Sanghar district, the assistant commissioners of the district, private schools union and Sanghar Deora Forum which held a joint meeting of the Additional Deputy Commissioner One.

Sanghar was held under the chairmanship of Mohammad Salim Jatoi at the DC office in Sanghar.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Sanghar Salim Jatoi clearly said that it is the legal and educational right of all children.

He directed the private schools to follow the law of providing free education to 10% poor children.

He asked the leaders of the Directorate of Private Schools Shaheed Benazirabad, Private Schools Association Sanghar and Sanghar Decoration Forum to hold a meeting soon to make this serious issue practical and make a practical plan and also give such a report in writing to the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar.

In the meeting, the leader of Sanghar Decoration Forum, senior journalist and writer Azam Mangi, district president of All Private Schools Association Ali Dayo Shar, president of the forum Iqar Shar, general secretary Amjad Azam Mangi and others participated.

