ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A meeting of price control magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Narowal Shaukat Azim.

District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz briefed the Additional Commissioner about the day-to-day operations of the magistrates.

The DO Industries said that the supply of food items to the citizens at cheap prices is being ensured throughout the district and the performance of the price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis, the purpose of which is to provide relief to people by keeping food prices stable.

In this regard, 15,591 inspections were conducted in the district from 1st November to 19th November in which 1025 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations and were fined a total of Rs. 1,481,500.

During the campaign, 4 cases were registered and 18 people were arrested.

ADC Revenue Narowal directed the magistrates to take all possible measures to ensure supply of quality food items to citizens on government rates.