ADC Chairs Price Magistrates Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Narowal Muhammed Khalid chaired a meeting of price magistrates.

The daily operations regarding the prices were reviewed in the meeting and the officers were encouraged for their outstanding performance.

The ADC said on this occasion that the first responsibility of the price magistrates was to ensure the sale of essential commodities at fixed prices within the revenue limits of the district and to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders. He said that profiteers do not deserve any concession and protecting the rights of consumers was the first priority of the administration ADC Muhammed Khalid said that the price magistrates should play their role in this regard.

District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz, while briefing ADCR Narowal in the meeting, said that from December 1-22, a total of 23,208 inspections were conducted by price magistrates across the district, in which 1,423 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation.

He said that a total of 25,36,00 rupees were fined, 46 cases were registered and 394 shopkeepers were arrested in this regard.

