ADC Chairs Revenue Officers Meeting

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Awais Mushtaq chaired a meeting of the district emergency board meeting here on Saturday.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Naveed Iqbal, Civil Defence Officer Khalid Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer education Mian Riaz, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza and officials of relevant departments were also present.

DEO Rescue 1122 Naveed Iqbal while briefing the participants said in the district, 11 sectors were set up for transfer of people living on banks of rivers and canals during possible floods.

There were 15 boats, three ambulances and 40 volunteers on flood duty, he added.

In charge DDMA Majid Khan briefed the meeting about the emergency situation during rainsand flood in rivers and naullahs in the district.

