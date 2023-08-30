ADC checks rates, scales of filling stations in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Wednesday visited several filling stations to ensure the provision of petroleum products to consumers at officially prescribed rates.

The additional assistant commissioner, accompanied by the Assistant Director Industries Department, checked the rates, scale, and quality of various filling stations. The fines were also imposed on the violators.

He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

He said that he had undertaken the visit on the directives of the deputy commissioner to facilitate citizens.