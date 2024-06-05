ADC conducts surprise visit to cattle market in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Jameel paid a surprise visit to the cattle market set up before Eid-ul-Adha at Phul Mandi Chowk in Chichawatani on Wednesday.

According to the DC Office, ADC Muhammad Jamil reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration including cleanliness, staff presence, water supply, electricity and fodder for animals.

He also inspected the facilities provided to buyers and sellers including counters set up by relevant departments.

The ADC directed officials to improve the arrangements and warned that no one would be allowed to buy or sell sacrificial animals at any place other than the designated points. He said that legal action would be taken against anyone found violating this instruction.

