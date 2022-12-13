UrduPoint.com

ADC Declares Awareness To Control Population Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 10:08 PM

ADC declares awareness to control population growth

Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) of Finance and Planning Ramsha Javed on Tuesday said that creating awareness about the problems of the increasing population was a need of the hour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) of Finance and Planning Ramsha Javed on Tuesday said that creating awareness about the problems of the increasing population was a need of the hour.

Chairing a monthly review meeting of the population welfare department, she directed the officials to organize awareness seminars at schools, colleges and universities on the issue.

Ramsha said that if appropriate steps were not taken timely to control the rapid population growth, "we will face serious consequences." On the occasion, district family planning officer Shireen Sukhan briefed the meeting that awareness seminars and workshops were regularly organized at 66 family welfare centres, seven health clinics, six mobile units, and one adolescent centre every month.

She said family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.

The planning officer added that the family planning department was taking all measures to ensure awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that the marginalized population and young people could plan their families.

