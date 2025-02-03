ADC DHQ To Review Anti Polio Drive's Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hamid Iqbal on Monday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Kohat to review anti-polio drive's arrangements.
He was accompanied by Medical Superintendent, Dr. Syed Tahir Ali Shah, World Health Organization's (WHO) Area Coordinator, Dr. Amjad Wazir and other medical staff.
On this occasion, the ADC paid tributes to the polio workers and police personnel for performing duties in the campaign, and termed them brave soldiers of the country and nation for performing an important national duty.
The ADC appealed to parents to administer polio drops to their children below the age of five years in order to protected them from lifelong disabilities.
He stressed: “Fully cooperate with the polio teams and do not neglect to vaccinate your children against polio. Remember, polio is an incurable disease and protection from it is possible only through vaccination.”
