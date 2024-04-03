ADC Dir Lower Visits Talash Bazaar
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain made a surprise visit to Talash Bazaar and checked the official rates of the various food items.
According to detail, the ADC Dir Lower and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain also imposed fines on three shopkeepers for violating the official lists of various food items issued by the district administration. He also imposed fines on three other shopkeepers for selling expired food items.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain made a detailed visit to Talash Bazaar on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan.
He checked prices of general stores, meat, vegetables, fruits, and other food items in Talash Bazaar. He said that legal action was taken under the Food Act against 3 shopkeepers on the sale of expiry food items.
Instructions were issued to the shopkeepers to run the rate according to the official price list and take special care of cleanliness. Substandard quality is strictly prohibited, if any vendor is found to have substandard quality then strict legal action will be taken against them.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food department Kohat cracks down against illegal profiteering7 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for PK-91 By-Elections7 minutes ago
-
Food Controller visits fruits, vegetables markets16 minutes ago
-
'PHA striving to beautify Sargodha'17 minutes ago
-
Modern agricultural equipment distribution ceremony held17 minutes ago
-
One held for aerial firing17 minutes ago
-
320 deserving people from Christian community receive cheques17 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police crack down on drug trafficking under new DPO17 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against kite flyers, sellers: DC17 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police seized 15 kg hashish27 minutes ago
-
One died, two injured in road accident27 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to address challenges faced by Capital Metropolitan Peshawar37 minutes ago