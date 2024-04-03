ADC Dir Lower visits Talash Bazaar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain made a surprise visit to Talash Bazaar and checked the official rates of the various food items.

According to detail, the ADC Dir Lower and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain also imposed fines on three shopkeepers for violating the official lists of various food items issued by the district administration. He also imposed fines on three other shopkeepers for selling expired food items.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain made a detailed visit to Talash Bazaar on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan.

He checked prices of general stores, meat, vegetables, fruits, and other food items in Talash Bazaar. He said that legal action was taken under the Food Act against 3 shopkeepers on the sale of expiry food items.

Instructions were issued to the shopkeepers to run the rate according to the official price list and take special care of cleanliness. Substandard quality is strictly prohibited, if any vendor is found to have substandard quality then strict legal action will be taken against them.