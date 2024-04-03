Open Menu

ADC Dir Lower Visits Talash Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ADC Dir Lower visits Talash Bazaar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain made a surprise visit to Talash Bazaar and checked the official rates of the various food items.

According to detail, the ADC Dir Lower and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain also imposed fines on three shopkeepers for violating the official lists of various food items issued by the district administration. He also imposed fines on three other shopkeepers for selling expired food items.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) and Price Magistrate Tariq Hussain made a detailed visit to Talash Bazaar on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan.

He checked prices of general stores, meat, vegetables, fruits, and other food items in Talash Bazaar. He said that legal action was taken under the Food Act against 3 shopkeepers on the sale of expiry food items.

Instructions were issued to the shopkeepers to run the rate according to the official price list and take special care of cleanliness. Substandard quality is strictly prohibited, if any vendor is found to have substandard quality then strict legal action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Price Dir

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

34 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

1 hour ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

1 hour ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan