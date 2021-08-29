UrduPoint.com

ADC Directs Authorities To Finalize Best Arrangements For New Zealand Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) General, Rawalpindi Capt. ® Qasim Ijaz has directed the authorities concerned to finalize best arrangements including security for New Zealand cricket team scheduled to reach here during second week of September.

He directed the authorities concerned to finalize best possible security and other arrangements to facilitate the New Zealand cricket team.

Qasim Ijaz said that the New Zealand team would visit Rawalpindi during the second week of September and the entire team would remain in quarantine for three days after their arrival.

He said that best security arrangements would be made for the practice session of the foreign cricket team and for three One Day International (ODI) matches which would start from September 17.

He said that the New Zealand team is visiting Pakistan after nearly two decades which is an honor for Pakistan and during this tour, the cricket team would be provided full security cover.

Best possible arrangements would be finalized for the cricket team, he added.

The ADC said that the revival of international cricket in the country is a welcome step and international teams had played cricket matches in Rawalpindi last year as well.

He said that with regard to the arrangements being made for the New Zealand team, the citizens are expected to cooperate fully with the administration so that elaborate security arrangements could be finalized and the cricket team could be provided best facilities in Rawalpindi.

