ADC directs foolproof security for Chehlum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Director (ADC) General Ahmad Saeed Manj has directed foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum of Ashura scheduled to be observed in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, the ADC reviewed arrangements for Chehlum observance and directed all departments to remain alert to deal with any situation.

However, he appreciated the vibrant role of Ulema for maintaining religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haraam and said that Ulema of all sects had played their pivotal role in peace on every occasion and joint efforts would be mobilized for peace during the Chehlum.

He urged Ulema to forge unity among their ranks as it was imperative to foil nefarious designs of anti-Islam and anti-state elements.

He also directed for removal of encroachment from the routes of Chehlum processions and said that Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and police should be at high alert.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to keep close liaisons with peace committees of their respective areas so that peace, tranquility and brotherhood could be promoted on the Chehlum.

He also stressed the need for activation of the DC office's control room and CCTV cameras across the city and said that all departments should submit their certificates on an urgent basis after competing necessary arrangements.