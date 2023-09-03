Open Menu

ADC Directs Foolproof Security For Chehlum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ADC directs foolproof security for Chehlum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Director (ADC) General Ahmad Saeed Manj has directed foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum of Ashura scheduled to be observed in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, the ADC reviewed arrangements for Chehlum observance and directed all departments to remain alert to deal with any situation.

However, he appreciated the vibrant role of Ulema for maintaining religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haraam and said that Ulema of all sects had played their pivotal role in peace on every occasion and joint efforts would be mobilized for peace during the Chehlum.

He urged Ulema to forge unity among their ranks as it was imperative to foil nefarious designs of anti-Islam and anti-state elements.

He also directed for removal of encroachment from the routes of Chehlum processions and said that Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and police should be at high alert.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to keep close liaisons with peace committees of their respective areas so that peace, tranquility and brotherhood could be promoted on the Chehlum.

He also stressed the need for activation of the DC office's control room and CCTV cameras across the city and said that all departments should submit their certificates on an urgent basis after competing necessary arrangements.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Alert Rescue 1122 Sunday All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

4 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

4 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan