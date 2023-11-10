ADC directs fuel agencies to complete their documentation

TNAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tanvir Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Shahab Ahmad Khan here on Friday visited several fuel agencies to ensure provision of petroleum products to consumers at officially prescribed rates.

According to district administration, both the officers paid this visit on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib.

During the visit, they checked the rates, scale and quality of petroleum products at various agencies.

The visiting officers took action against unregistered and illegal agencies while several agencies were sealed for violations.

The agencies’ owners were directed to complete their documentation otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Moreover, they also visited different markets and inspected various godowns to discourage hoardings so that the availability of commodities could be ensured at official rates for citizens.

The ADC said the operations against hoarding and profiteering would continue indiscriminately and in this regard no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them edible items at cheaper rates.

APP/akt