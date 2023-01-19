UrduPoint.com

ADC Directs Officers To Ensure Facilities To Labors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:23 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The monthly meeting of the District Vigilance Committee Against Forced Labour chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Bahawalpur Sameera Rabbani was held here on Thursday.

The officers from the Department of Labor, Department of Social Security, Department of Environment, Department of EOBI, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters directed that all the departments to be vigilant and do their best to ensure facilities to the labour class.

Labour Officer Bahawalpur Zafar Hussain Shah briefed the participants about the performance of the department. He said that two FIRs were filed against child labour in December 2022, while the action was also taken under the Minimum Wages Act.

