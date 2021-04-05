ADC directs steps to ensure provision of cheap, quality edibles

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar has directed completion of all necessary pre-Ramazan steps to ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles on the basis of official price-list to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar has directed completion of all necessary pre-Ramazan steps to ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles on the basis of official price-list to the people.

He was presiding over a meeting held on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood here in the DC Office on Monday.

Beside, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shahabuddin, Assistant Food Controllers, Tasbihullah & Khalid Khan, Regional Managers, USC Mohammad Farid, Qaiser Alam and others attended the meeting.

He warned that all those violating official price list would be imprisoned and no leniency would be shown with anyone in this connection. He said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will establish their counters in Insaf Sasta Bazaars in all tehsils of the district wherein the people would be supplied cheap and quality edibles.

The meeting was told that for keeping the rates of vegetables and fruits under control during Ramazan, a special price checking squad would be constituted under the supervision of ADC Ishfaq Khan.

The squad comprised of the officers of district administration, Food Department, revenue and other departments would supervise bidding process at fruit and vegetable markets and will then issue official price list and that would be later implemented in letter and spirit.

The officers of district administration along with the officers of Livestock Department will consecutively check the quality of the fresh milk of the milk-sellers while officers of the district administration, food department, police and other departments will also remain present in all big bazaars including Ramadan Sahalut Bazaars to address public complaints on spot.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration will also monitor profiteering in bazaars and will take action on violation. The officers of the district administration have also been directed for consecutive visits to slaughter houses to ensure the availability of meat to people.

The administrative officers have also been directed for consecutive visits to cold storages and ice factory in their respective areas to ensure the supply of ice to the people.

The meeting was told that the implementation of the official price list would be implemented in all mega malls and stores and all steps would be taken for ensuring the provision of cheap and quality edibles and strict implementation of the official price list.