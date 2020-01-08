ADC directs to devise anti- dengue plan for 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas on Wednesday directed concerned officials to devise a strategy to end dengue, and evolve a plan that it could not emerge with change of weather.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed that SOP's regarding dengue should be implemented in letter and spirit.

"Keeping in mind dengue epidemic in 2019 in Rawalpindi, the ADC urged the officials to make a comprehensive plan for the year 2020 to prevent the spread of dengue larvae in the summer season as number of dengue patients had been reported last year.

She said since the government was providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments, therefore, no negligence would be tolerated by any departmentSaima said that district governments as well as provincial department was regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control of dengue.