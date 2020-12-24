UrduPoint.com
ADC Directs To Devise Plan For Anti-polio Drive From Jan 11

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

ADC directs to devise plan for anti-polio drive from Jan 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 885,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio during five days anti-polio drive which would commence in the entire district from January 11.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Abdullah Mehmood said that anti-polio drive would not be halted despite prevailing COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to bring down the refusal and non-attended polio cases to the possible lowest level.

He directed the health officials to devise an effective plan for the upcoming drive so that 100% target of the campaign could be achieved.

The ADC said that as the environmental water samples had tested positive for polio virus for last one year there is need to take more effective steps to make the country free from polio.

Abdullah said that poliomyelitis was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

On the occasion, he directed the city police to make arrangements for provision of foolproof security to the polio teams.

