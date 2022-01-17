UrduPoint.com

ADC Directs To Devise Policy For Protection Of Endangered Species

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

ADC directs to devise policy for protection of endangered species

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saif Anwar Jappa Monday directed the Wildlife department officials to devise a policy for the safety of endangered animals, plants, and birds in the Potohar region.

Chairing a meeting of the officials of the Wildlife dept, the ADC directed the officials to formulate a comprehensive plan for the preservation of animal and plants life within two weeks.

He said a detailed plan would be framed in the light of their recommendations that would be applied across the division.

Jappa further added that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal hunting of rare animals and birds, while legal shooting would be allowed at specified places.

He said the protection of rare species of birds, animals and plants was the national duty of the wildlife department.

