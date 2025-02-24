ADC Directs To Dismiss Absent Doctors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar directed those doctors who are employed on contract basis and are still prolong absent should be dismissed immediately and new appointments should be made in their place for provision of health facilities to people.
He said this while chairing a review meeting of the District Quetta Health Group here.
The meeting was attended by District Health officer (DHO) Quetta, Deputy DHO Quetta, DSM Quetta, Chief Drug Inspector Quetta, District Finance Officer and others.
In the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta was briefed about absent staff, continuously absent staff, absent doctors, paramedical staff and absent staff of PPHI.
In the meeting, a detailed briefing was also given about 74 employees of various BHUs, Mufti Mahmood Hospital, BMC Hospital, Benazir Hospital who were continuously absent.
It was informed that 32 of these employees have reached their place of posting along with an explanatory letter.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) said that advertisements would be given in newspapers about the employees and doctors who have not yet submitted explanatory applications or have not appeared at their place of posting.
Even after this, if they do not appear for duty, orders will be issued to dismiss them from their jobs as per the minutes of the DHC committee, he said.
He said that the DHO Quetta should submit a final report in the committee meeting again within 2 weeks and orders should be issued to dismiss the other employees except those who have appeared.
During the meeting, a report was presented about absent doctors who are constantly absent from their duties.
On this, the ADC issued orders that the salaries of all these doctors should be stopped and that no one's salary should be restored until permission is received from the DC office.
In addition, a report on contract employees and those who are absent was presented in the meeting.
Issuing further orders, he said that instructions should be issued to all doctors in all BHUs, Mufti Mahmood Hospital and Benazir Hospital to share live location from their postings on a daily basis so that their attendance is ensured.
At the end of the meeting, a detailed report was presented on the availability of medicines and their supply in various BHUs and PPHIs, along with details of all the occupied quarters of the Health Department.
On which the Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta issued instructions to all the concerned Assistant Commissioners that all the Assistant Commissioners should take action in their respective sub-divisions and submit the report soon in this regard.
