UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Directs To Ensure Timely Salaries To Disabled;1000 Recruited

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

ADC directs to ensure timely salaries to disabled;1000 recruited

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Abdullah Mehmood on Friday said that the government had taken many initiatives to provide the best facilities including health care, education and vocational training to the persons with disabilities through education and rehabilitation centres established across the province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Abdullah Mehmood on Friday said that the government had taken many initiatives to provide the best facilities including health care, education and vocational training to the persons with disabilities through education and rehabilitation centres established across the province.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of hiring disabled persons, he directed the officials of different departments to ensure timely payment of salaries to the disabled and make it possible to transfer them near to their residences.

Abdullah said that a special quota of hiring disabled for recruitment in Govt and private institutions would be ensured, adding the Punjab Government had allocated 3 per cent quota in government jobs for disabled which was aimed to include them in the mainstream of life so that this physical imparity won't be able to make them a burden for others.

The ADC also assured full assistance to officials concerned for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons.

On the occasion, Deputy director social welfare Mirza Muhammad Akram briefed the meeting more than 1000 persons with disabilities including the blind have been recruited in various government and private departments to provide them with the opportunity to earn their livelihood.

He said that process to recruit more persons with disabilities is underway and their recruitment would be made on merit.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare dept and Bait ul Maal Department, in collaboration with an organization working for the welfare of blind persons, Voice of Special Persons (VSP), distributed financial assistance cheques among twenty special persons belonging to twin cities in a ceremony held at the social welfare office.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Progress Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Cotton hoarding threatening the textile sector: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Training of local bodies on planning, budget prepa ..

3 minutes ago

Three held over fireworks in rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Punjab Culture Day on Mar 14

3 minutes ago

Merkel's Conservatives Headed for Historic Defeat ..

7 minutes ago

DMS at district headquarters hospital Haripur died ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.