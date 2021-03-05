ADC directs to ensure timely salaries to disabled;1000 recruited

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Abdullah Mehmood on Friday said that the government had taken many initiatives to provide the best facilities including health care, education and vocational training to the persons with disabilities through education and rehabilitation centres established across the province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Abdullah Mehmood on Friday said that the government had taken many initiatives to provide the best facilities including health care, education and vocational training to the persons with disabilities through education and rehabilitation centres established across the province.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of hiring disabled persons, he directed the officials of different departments to ensure timely payment of salaries to the disabled and make it possible to transfer them near to their residences.

Abdullah said that a special quota of hiring disabled for recruitment in Govt and private institutions would be ensured, adding the Punjab Government had allocated 3 per cent quota in government jobs for disabled which was aimed to include them in the mainstream of life so that this physical imparity won't be able to make them a burden for others.

The ADC also assured full assistance to officials concerned for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons.

On the occasion, Deputy director social welfare Mirza Muhammad Akram briefed the meeting more than 1000 persons with disabilities including the blind have been recruited in various government and private departments to provide them with the opportunity to earn their livelihood.

He said that process to recruit more persons with disabilities is underway and their recruitment would be made on merit.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare dept and Bait ul Maal Department, in collaboration with an organization working for the welfare of blind persons, Voice of Special Persons (VSP), distributed financial assistance cheques among twenty special persons belonging to twin cities in a ceremony held at the social welfare office.