ADC directs to ensure timely salaries to disabled persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nosheen Israr Thursday directed the departments concerned to ensure timely payment of salaries to disabled persons.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of hiring disabled persons, she said that Punjab Government had allocated a three per cent quota in government jobs for the disabled, which is aimed to include them in the mainstream of life so that due to physical disability, they could not be made a burden for others.

Nosheen directed to depute disabled persons at stations nearest to their homes after recruiting, so that they do not need to travel to far-flung areas.

She said that it was our responsibility to remove the complaints of disabled people, and this responsibility should be fulfilled properly.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Nabila Malik and officials of different departments attended the meeting.