ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Maham Asif Malik has said that along with the prevention of spread of the Coronovirus, anti-dengue activities should also be continued as we can't afford any other crises at this time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Maham Asif Malik has said that along with the prevention of spread of the Coronovirus, anti-dengue activities should also be continued as we can't afford any other crises at this time.

Chairing a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, she directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication.

She said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field for anti-dengue campaign.

Maham also asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily for better monitoring, adding that stern action would be taken in case of negligence.