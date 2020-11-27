UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Maham Asif Malik has said that along with the prevention of spread of the Coronovirus, anti-dengue activities should also be continued as we can't afford any other crises at this time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Maham Asif Malik has said that along with the prevention of spread of the Coronovirus, anti-dengue activities should also be continued as we can't afford any other crises at this time.

Chairing a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, she directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication.

She said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field for anti-dengue campaign.

Maham also asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily for better monitoring, adding that stern action would be taken in case of negligence.

Recent Stories

Advisor accuses PML-N leadership of doing politics ..

1 second ago

AJK's Ruling party condemns increased Human rights ..

3 seconds ago

Moldova Declares State of Emergency Because of Cov ..

4 seconds ago

115,500 MT TCP imported wheat arrrives

10 seconds ago

Guardiola banks on Aguero's everlasting quality fo ..

3 minutes ago

Railways introduces e-ticketing, reservation for e ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.