ADC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:51 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood Saturday directed the concerned officials to expedite anti-dengue activities as prevailing weather suitable for the growth of dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood Saturday directed the concerned officials to expedite anti-dengue activities as prevailing weather suitable for the growth of dengue larvae.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said that as the temperature was being increasing day by day, the threat of dengue fever spread increases, so there is a need to combat it on an emergency basis.

Abdullah directed the officials to accelerate anti-dengue activities for tracing the larva and its eradication so that the growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

The ADC directed the officials to ensure the implementation of anti-dengue SOPs, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

