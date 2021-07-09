ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood on Friday directed the concerned officials to expedite anti-dengue activities as prevailing weather is suitable for the growth of dengue larvae.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said that as the temperature was increasing day by day and the threat of dengue fever spread was increasing, so there was a need to combat it on an emergency basis. He directed the officials to accelerate anti-dengue activities for tracing the larva and its eradication to prevent the growth of dengue larvae.

The ADC also directed the officials concerned to ensure the implementation of anti-dengue SOPs, adding that a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.