ADC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Safdar Hussain on Wednesday directed the officials of health authority to increase dengue activities through effective strategy and coordinated communication.
Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements,he directed the officials to focus on those areas affected by dengue last year.
He also asked the concerned to include elders of the area in anti-dengue activities and provide awareness about dengue eradication and preventive measures.
Safdar said that dengue was a deadly disease and there was a need to combat it on an emergency basis.
The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Ejaz, focal person for anti-dengue Dr Ehsan and others.
