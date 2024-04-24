Open Menu

ADC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:52 PM

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Safdar Hussain on Wednesday directed the officials of health authority to increase dengue activities through effective strategy and coordinated communication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Safdar Hussain on Wednesday directed the officials of health authority to increase dengue activities through effective strategy and coordinated communication.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements,he directed the officials to focus on those areas affected by dengue last year.

He also asked the concerned to include elders of the area in anti-dengue activities and provide awareness about dengue eradication and preventive measures.

Safdar said that dengue was a deadly disease and there was a need to combat it on an emergency basis.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Ejaz, focal person for anti-dengue Dr Ehsan and others.

Related Topics

Dengue

Recent Stories

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' pric ..

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

1 minute ago
 Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

1 minute ago
 AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dha ..

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea i ..

LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79

60 minutes ago
 New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic ..

New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid H ..

60 minutes ago
ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

60 minutes ago
 Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

59 minutes ago
 Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT a ..

Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin

1 hour ago
 Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children aft ..

Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks

1 hour ago
 MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to bene ..

MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers

1 hour ago
 Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan