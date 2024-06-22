ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Zaneera Aftab on Saturday directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Zaneera Aftab on Saturday directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the officials to visit the field area regularly for the effective monitoring of anti-dengue surveillance.

The ADC said that the government was making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue larvae, however, no campaign could be substantiated without the active participation of the people.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that 999 anti-dengue teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in various areas of the district. During indoor surveillance, the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while during outdoor surveillance, the larvae were found at 1,361 sites, they told.