ADC directs to expedite process of health card facility for disabled

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem Thursday directed all district departments to ensure ramps and stairs in every government office and building to make it accessible for disabled persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem Thursday directed all district departments to ensure ramps and stairs in every government office and building to make it accessible for disabled persons.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of hiring disabled persons, she also directed to expedite the process of Sehat card for special persons so that they could avail better health facilities.

The ADC directed the education Department to resolve the issue of late salary immediately and issued extension orders in their contracts.

The ADC directed the health department to set up special counters at the hospitals and health centres to entertain disabled people.

Marzia assured full assistance to the district government to fulfill the legitimate demands of disabled persons and added that a three per cent recruitment quota of the disabled was being observed in the government departments.

The ADC said the Punjab Government had allocated a three per cent quota in government jobs for the disabled aimed at including them in the mainstream of life so that this physical imparity won't make them a burden to others.

She also directed the officials to appoint them to their nearby station as per their convenience.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Akram Khan, Focal Person school Education, Director Colleges and representatives of other departments.