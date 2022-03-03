UrduPoint.com

ADC Directs To Expedite Process Of Health Card Facility For Disabled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 07:48 PM

ADC directs to expedite process of health card facility for disabled

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem Thursday directed all district departments to ensure ramps and stairs in every government office and building to make it accessible for disabled persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem Thursday directed all district departments to ensure ramps and stairs in every government office and building to make it accessible for disabled persons.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of hiring disabled persons, she also directed to expedite the process of Sehat card for special persons so that they could avail better health facilities.

The ADC directed the education Department to resolve the issue of late salary immediately and issued extension orders in their contracts.

The ADC directed the health department to set up special counters at the hospitals and health centres to entertain disabled people.

Marzia assured full assistance to the district government to fulfill the legitimate demands of disabled persons and added that a three per cent recruitment quota of the disabled was being observed in the government departments.

The ADC said the Punjab Government had allocated a three per cent quota in government jobs for the disabled aimed at including them in the mainstream of life so that this physical imparity won't make them a burden to others.

She also directed the officials to appoint them to their nearby station as per their convenience.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Akram Khan, Focal Person school Education, Director Colleges and representatives of other departments.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Progress All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Baba Fareed free eye camp on March 6

Baba Fareed free eye camp on March 6

35 seconds ago
 Modi using Hindutva ideology to turn India into an ..

Modi using Hindutva ideology to turn India into an 'autocracy': Farrukh

1 minute ago
 30 professional beggars rounded up during crackdow ..

30 professional beggars rounded up during crackdown

1 minute ago
 National DeraJat Festival begins at Ratta Kulachi ..

National DeraJat Festival begins at Ratta Kulachi ground

1 minute ago
 Pakistan needs large number of doctors in future: ..

Pakistan needs large number of doctors in future: Health Minister

1 minute ago
 27 booked on violation of marriage laws

27 booked on violation of marriage laws

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>