ADC directs to get register cases against anti-dengue guideline violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Maham Asif Malik Wednesday directed the officials concerned to register FIR against commercial building owners if dengue larvae found from their premises.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she said that as the prevailing weather was most suitable for breeding of dengue larvae there is need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of larvae during the season.

She directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication.

Maham asked the concerned officials to carry out field visits on regular basis to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams ,adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

She asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Malik said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue.