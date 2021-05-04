UrduPoint.com
ADC Directs To Implement Anti-dengue Action Plan

Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

ADC directs to implement anti-dengue action plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood Tuesday directed the officials concerned to implement the anti-dengue action plan in letter and spirit planned by the Punjab government.

Chairing a meeting of various departments to review the anti-dengue action plan, he directed the officials to make maximum arrangements to control the dengue virus.

The ADC directed to create awareness among the residents about this deadly disease. He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which leads to the spread of dengue larvae and to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Abdullah said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

