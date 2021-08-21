ADC directs to revise anti-dengue micro plan

Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC)Muhammad Abdullah Saturday directed officials to revise the anti-dengue micro plan, keeping in view the changing weather condition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC)Muhammad Abdullah Saturday directed officials to revise the anti-dengue micro plan, keeping in view the changing weather condition.

Chairing a meeting along with Director Local Government Mian Najeeb to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance as monsoon season was at its peak while dengue larva was being found in large numbers during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

He directed the health department officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Abdullah expressed the hope that the dengue threat would decrease in the coming days as cold weather was not suitable for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

He advised the residents to be careful during wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite.