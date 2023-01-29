UrduPoint.com

ADC Directs To Seal Pumps Creating Artificial Shortage Of Petroleum Products

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ADC directs to seal pumps creating artificial shortage of petroleum products

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdul Wali Khan here on Sunday directed all the sub-divisions to seal the petrol pumps found guilty of creating artificial shortage of petroleum products.

He issued these directives during his inspections to different petrol pumps situated in Timergara and Talash tehsils to ensure smooth supply of petrol to people. He anguished over the unavailability of petrol at two petrol pumps and imposed heavy fines.

The ADC warned all the petrol pump owners to avoid creating artificial scarcity of petrol for their personal interest; otherwise they would face strict legal action.

He was accompanied by assistant commissioners and other concerned staff.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Timergara Sunday All

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

21 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.