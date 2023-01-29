ADC directs to seal pumps creating artificial shortage of petroleum products

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdul Wali Khan here on Sunday directed all the sub-divisions to seal the petrol pumps found guilty of creating artificial shortage of petroleum products.

He issued these directives during his inspections to different petrol pumps situated in Timergara and Talash tehsils to ensure smooth supply of petrol to people. He anguished over the unavailability of petrol at two petrol pumps and imposed heavy fines.

The ADC warned all the petrol pump owners to avoid creating artificial scarcity of petrol for their personal interest; otherwise they would face strict legal action.

He was accompanied by assistant commissioners and other concerned staff.