ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Feeder Canal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :On the Special directive of Commissioner Naseerabad Division Basheer Ahmad Bangulzai, Additional Commissioner (ADC) Naseerabad Division Ali Muhammad Hanbhi presided over a meeting regarding Pat Feeder Canal on Tuesday.

He directed to take action against the illegal theft of water from the irrigation system and Pat Feeder and Kher-Thar canals through machines and water pumps.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Fayyaz Ali, Deputy Commissioner Jafarabad Najibullah Khan Tareen, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal, Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Muhammad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Muhammad Ejaz Sarwar, Superintending Engineer Irrigation Engineer Abdul Hameed Mengal Xen Pat-Feeder Canal Ghulam Muhammad Badeni and others officials concerned.

Briefing the meeting, Xen Irrigation Abdul Hameed Mengal said that currently six thousand cusecs of water was being supplied in Pat-Feeder Canal.

It was badly damaged by the flood. Balochistan Irrigation Department has taken steps for its repair and maintenance on an emergency basis, he said.

He said the process of fair distribution of water was going on under the supervision of the engineers of the department.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Commissioner Naseerabad Division Ali Muhammad Hanbhi said that action should be taken against those involved illegally steal water from Pat-Feeder Canal.

He also directed that strict action would be taken against those who installed illegal water pumps so that water could be delivered to the owners.

It is the duty of all of us to provide the farmers with their share of water in the kharif season, therefore, immediate steps should be taken, he said.

He said that in this regard, the divisional administration was trying hard to make the distribution of water fair by providing all possible support to the irrigation department.

The deputy commissioners were instructed to form a team in their respective districts to take action against those who steal water illegally, transformers should also be removed by cutting the electricity so that this series of water theft could be stopped.