ADC Distributes Agri Equipments Among Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ADC distributes agri equipments among farmers

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department (Extension) Sunday organised a lucky draw under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool at DC Office regarding provision of agricultural equipments to farmers at special discounted rates.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Arif Chaudhry, Assistant Director Tanveer Ahmad Tatla, Syed Sarwar Raza and a large number of farmers participated.

Addressing the participants, the ADC Revenue said that farmers are the backbone of our country. She said that the agriculture sector cannot be developed without making the farmers prosperous.

The supply of agricultural equipments to farmers at special rates is also a link in the same chain. she added.

Briefing the ADC, the Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Arif Chaudhry said that the Punjab government would provide 50 per cent subsidy to farmers on 97 agricultural equipments through lucky draw.

He said that a total of 568 applications were received from farmers across the district for lottery, out of which 36 applications were declared incomplete.

