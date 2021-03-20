ADC Distributes Facemasks Among Lawyers
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Khurram Parvaiz distributed facemasks among the lawyers community here on Saturday.
He visited the District Bar Association (DBA) and held a meeting with DBA office bearers.
He also appealed the lawyers community to play their dynamic role in implementationon anti corona SOPs within the premises of the district courts.