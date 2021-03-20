ADC distributes facemasks among lawyers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Khurram Parvaiz distributed facemasks among the lawyers community here on Saturday.

He visited the District Bar Association (DBA) and held a meeting with DBA office bearers.

He also appealed the lawyers community to play their dynamic role in implementationon anti corona SOPs within the premises of the district courts.