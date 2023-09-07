ADC East reviews anti-Polio campaign, issues instructions for further improvements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East of Islamabad, Usman Ashraf, chaired a review meeting on the performance of the third day of anti-polio campaign on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, Health Department officials, and other stakeholders.

The Assistant Commissioners and representatives of the Health Department briefed the meeting on the progress of the campaign.

They said that a total of 1.2 million children under the age of five had been vaccinated in the East District so far.

They also said that there had been no reports of any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner East expressed satisfaction with the progress of the campaign, but he also issued instructions for further improvements.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure that all children under the age of five are vaccinated, even in the most remote areas.

He also directed them to increase awareness about the importance of polio vaccination among parents and the general public.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner East said that polio is a serious disease that can cause paralysis and death.

He urged all parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to protect them from this devastating disease.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

All the stakeholders agreed to work together to achieve this goal.