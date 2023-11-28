Open Menu

ADC East Supervises Polio Vaccination Teams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:55 PM

In a determined effort to eradicate polio from the capital city, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East Usman Ashraf on Tuesday embarked on a citywide inspection of polio vaccination teams

Joined by Director DHS, Assistant Commissioners, and WHO representatives, Ashraf meticulously reviewed the teams' progress in various areas of the Rural Sub-Division, including Dive and Faisal Mowers Bus Stands, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

"Our target is to administer polio vaccine to every child under the age of five in Islamabad," Ashraf declared, emphasizing the urgency of the campaign.

"Polio workers, polio teams, and other dedicated individuals are tirelessly working day in and day out, going door to door and street by street to ensure that no child is left behind."

Ashraf lauded the commitment of the polio eradication teams and urged parents to cooperate fully with their efforts. "Please, come forward and give two drops of polio vaccine to your children," he appealed. "Together, we can create a polio-free Pakistan, a healthy Pakistan for our future generations."

