ADC ensures monitoring of markets

Additional Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Adnan Rashid on Tuesday has said a stern action would be taken against profiteers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Adnan Rashid on Tuesday has said a stern action would be taken against profiteers.

During his visit to local market, the ADC said daily market monitoring may be ensured in the light of the directive of the Commissioner Sukkur during the holy month of Ramadan.

He visited markets in Sukkur city and checked rates, quality and the expiry date of various items.as well SOPs, implementation by Government.