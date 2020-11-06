ADC ensures sale of essential commodities on fixed rates

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi paid a surprise visit to Sukkur Fruit and Vegetable Market on Friday to inspect the auction process of different essential commodities and vegetables. Officers of Taluka Municiple Adminstration (TMA) were also present on this occasion

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi paid a surprise visit to Sukkur Fruit and Vegetable Market on Friday to inspect the auction process of different essential commodities and vegetables. Officers of Taluka Municiple Adminstration (TMA) were also present on this occasion.

Qureshi also checked standard and quality of vegetables and essential commodities and showed his satisfaction.

He also checked rate list and cleanliness arrangements. Moreover, ADC Sukkur also directed all Taluka Municipal Officer and Administrators to remain available in bazaars and check the price of essential items.

He directed them to ensure the sale of essential commodities on fixed official rates.