ADC expresses anger over absence of MO, MT from duty

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tank Tanveer Khan expressed his annoyance over MS and MT of the Basic Health Unit Dabarra for their absence from duty.

According to details, the ADC along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shahab Ahmed Khan visited BHU Dabarra following the orders of the provincial government.

During their visit, they checked the attendance register and found MO to be absent for three days. The stock register and medicine inspection could not be done as the MT was also absent.

Apart from this, there was no check-up record of the patients from January 4 to 7, on which the ADC expressed his anger and issued instructions to complete the record register.