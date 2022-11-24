ADC expresses anger over absence of officials from distt health office Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan on Thursday expressed his anger over the absence of several employees from duty at the district health office.

The ADC found ten employees absent from the health facility when he paid a surprise visit to it in the morning and sought a report from the authorities concerned in this regard.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into hands and remained absent from duty for which they were being paid from the public exchequer.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people by ensuring instant and better service delivery by public servants.

He said that improved public service delivery was one of the top most priority of the government and in this regard the officials of all government departments should share their responsibilities to achieve the objective.

Meanwhile, a Claim Assessment Committee jointly headed by Assistant Commissioner Aminullah and Additional Assistant Commissioner Shohab Ahmed Khan paid visit to Naimat Khel, Road Ghara, Umar Kalay, Umar Adda, Sagara, Syedal, Ahmed Shah, Gara Bhudha, Adam Abad and Gara Hayat to assess damages caused by floods.

The team collected the required data and said that the entire process would be completed in a transparent manner and each deserving victim would be compensated.