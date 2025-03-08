ADC Finance distributes laptops to 23 position holders

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Muzaffar Mukhtar distributed laptops to 23 position holders of Jashn STEM competitions,here on Saturday.

A ceremony was organized by the District Education Authority at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Model Town.

According to a spokesperson,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Mujahid Hussain said in his address that Science and IT labs are being upgraded to nurture the creative talents of students.

CEO Education said that the spoken English classes are also starting soon in public schools.

STEM education was indispensable for the development of the modern era.

The ceremony was attended by District Education Officer(DEO) Secondary Education Muhammad Nawaz Shaheen,District Education Officer Elementary Education Muhammad Nawaz Jaja,Deputy DEOs Muhammad Hussain, Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Principal Zahida Tasneem Akhtar, Principal Government Islamia Girls High School Daska Zeenat Firdous, Education Expert Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Syeda Uzma Gilani, Muhammad Riaz Bajwa and others.