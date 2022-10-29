UrduPoint.com

ADC Finance Reviews Cleanliness Campaign In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ADC Finance reviews cleanliness campaign in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi visited Pasrur road and reviewed the ongoing activities of month-long cleanliness campaign under Clean and Green Sialkot.

Local officers of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) were also present on the occasion.

The ADC appreciated the performance of SWMC workers for working hard to clean the city.

She said that on the instructions of Commissioner Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi was personally monitoring the cleanliness campaign and the progress was being reviewed on a daily basis.

The ADC said that officers and staff of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) shouldutilize all available resources to come up the trust of citizens and implement the sanitationplan as per the target.

