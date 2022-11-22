UrduPoint.com

ADC Finance Says Historic Allama Iqbal Library To Be Upgraded

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ADC finance says historic Allama Iqbal Library to be upgraded

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amna Maududi has announced that the historic Allama Iqbal Library will be upgraded.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the administrative possession of library has been taken back from the education Department and handed over to the Municipal Corporation Sialkot.

The SDC finance chaired a meeting in this regard on Tuesday, which was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Asma Khalil, Khawaja Khawar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Altaf Hussain Rathore, Deputy Director (DD) Colleges Professor Shams and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Shahzad Ahmed.

Amna Maududi directed the municipal corporation to complete the tendering process by the end of December, catalogue the library books, make better arrangements for seating and improve facilities at the main hall. She said steps should be taken to appoint a permanent librarian to the library.

She directed AC HR Asma Khalil to submit a report on the funds collected as membership fees at the Allama Iqbal Library and their use.

The meeting participants presented suggestions for improving facilities at the library, encouraging citizens and students and research scholars to come there and benefit from the books.

