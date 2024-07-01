Open Menu

ADC For Adopting Measures To Avoid Likely Damage From Flood

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) In the wake of expected monsoon rains likely to cause flooding, Additional Chief Commissioner (ADC) dispatched a letter to Commissioners of South Punjab to prevent maximum damage caused by the flash flood.

In the letter as shared with the media, Fawad Hashim Rabbani directed to the divisional authority to further bound Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned to adopt precautionary measures mainly to protect crops in their respective territories.

He said that protecting properties of farmers was preliminary responsibility of the government.

He ordered to hold crops' inspection before reaching out the monsoon season here and elsewhere in the region.

He also directed to hold foolproof "flood fighting plan" to cope with probable damage caused by the flood.

He asked the officers and supervisors of drainage nullahs to inspect its performance before time to get their better output in near future.

PDM officials must be taken on board to carve out strategy to combat the likely miserable situation arose through the flood, he emphasized.

