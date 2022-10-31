ADC for early redressal of revenue-related problems of people

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tank Tanveer Khan on Monday visited the land computerization record center and directed the revenue officials to take measures for resolving problems of people at the earliest.

During the visit, he reviewed the performance of the center and directed the staff concerned to expedite work on the computerization of the land record in order to ensure transparency in the entire process including transfer, fard, collection of revenue receipts, registry and other documents.

The ADC also checked the patwar record of several localities including Moza Serangzona, Jamal Awan, Pathar and Moza Nasran.

He issued necessary instructions to the Patwar concerned to take prompt action for addressing complaints and problems people were facing in their respective areas.

He said that computerization of land record was a part of the government's endeavor to ensure transparency, which would lead to resolution of revenue-related problems of people in minimum time.

He was of the view that prompt services should be provided for people and added that the computerization process would help simplify the procedure of the provision of land record and other documents in Patwarkhanas.