ADC For Effective Strategy To Overcome Polio Refusal Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood has underlined the need for pursuing an effective strategy to address refusal cases in the district to safeguard the children from the crippling disease of polio.

In this regard, the ADC chaired a meeting at his office which besides officials of relevant departments was attended by religious scholars from all union councils of the district.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming five-day polio campaign which is scheduled to be conducted from January 2.

Tariq Mehmood said that religious scholars were considered opinion leaders in society and they should play their role by educating parents to get their children vaccinated during the upcoming polio campaign against the polio virus.

He directed officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication by visiting house to house during the drive in order to make the area polio-free.

The ADC said the anti-polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the local people to reach out to each child during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.

