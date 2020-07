ADC for ensuring cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Hussain Leghari has directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness in cities during Eidul Azha days

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Hussain Leghari has directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness in cities during Eidul Azha days.

He issued such directives while chairing an online meeting to review the arrangements of cleanliness and compliance over standard operating procedure (SOP) for Eid-ul-Azha.

ADC also issued directives for disposal of remains of sacrificial animals at dumping sites located outside of the cities. He directed officials concerned to ensure compliance over SOPs formulated by the provincial government.