ADC For Ensuring Implementation Of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hassan Zafar, chaired a meeting at the DC Office to ensure the implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance across the district.
Addressing the meeting, ADC Hassan Zafar emphasized that the district administration has taken all possible measures to provide relief to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that hoarding and profiteering will not be tolerated under any circumstances while large-scale crackdown would be launched against those involved in artificial inflation.
ADC said that in order to monitor the commodities situation at the tehsil level, supervisory committees have been formed under Assistant Commissioners of each tehsil. ADC instructed all Assistant Commissioners, Bureau of Supply officials, and price Control Committees to conduct daily inspections of markets, ensuring fair pricing and stock availability or in case of violation strict action would be taken against shopkeepers.
Additionally, the district administration has established special "Bachat Bazaars" to provide essential commodities at affordable prices. A complaint cell has also been set up to address public grievances.
ADC directed municipal and town officials to ensure daily cleanliness and proper lighting, especially in mosques, during Ramadan. He also emphasized arrangements for providing cold water during Taraweeh prayers. Furthermore, Hesco officials were instructed to avoid unannounced load shedding and ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Iftar hours.
The meeting was attended by police officials, officials of Livestock, Bureau of Supply, Agriculture departments, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, municipal and town officers, and trade association representatives.
