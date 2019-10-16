ADC for finalization of arrangements for anti-polio campaign starting from Nov 4

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo has directed for immediate finalization of arrangements for polio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo has directed for immediate finalization of arrangements for polio and Typhoid vaccination campaigns while steps be taken for training of the teams and public awareness regarding prevention of children from disastrous diseases with the cooperation of general public.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of the National Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from November 4 and typhoid eradication campaign beginning from November 18, 2019 on Monday.

The District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Mohammad Saleem Jatoi, WHO consultant for Polio Mizanur Rehman, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Tehsil Health Officers and other related officials attended the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo said that after registration of more than 97 cases of polio country wide, all steps would be taken to administer drops during National Anti-Polio Campaign being held from November 4 to 8, 2019.

He said that Departments of Revenue, Police, Local Government, Population and other related departments would extend their full cooperation in this regard with the help of elders and religious leaders in the area and parents who are reluctant to vaccination would be persuaded.

He said that special attention would be focused on the polio teams monitoring.

Earlier DHO Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and Focal Person Anti-Polio Campaign Dr. Asadullah Dahri briefing the meeting said that 3,610,23 children below the age of five years would be administered drop for which total of 883 teams have been formed while 74 medical officers and 183 area in-charge staff have been appointed.

They said that campaign against prevention from Typhoid would commence from November 18 to November 30 during which 2,77,990 children between the aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

They said for the purpose 245 teams have been formed which include 209 outreach, 30 fix and 6 mobile teams. They said that this special campaign would be conducted in 17 specific Union Councils of the district for which besides the preparation of micro-plan, the training of teams has been completed.

They said that during the campaign, 1,30,362 students of different schools of these specific union councils would be vaccinated.