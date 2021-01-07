UrduPoint.com
ADC For Implementation Of Environmental Protection Law 2014

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :All government and private hospitals and laboratories shall completely implement the Environmental Protection Law 2014 for disposal of hospital and laboratories waste according to rules or legal action would be initiated against defaulters contravening the law.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo on Thursday while addressing a meeting regarding implementation on disposal of hospital and laboratories waste according to environmental rules 2014.

ADC instructed concerned officials for assurance of disposal of waste and implementation of related laws on all government and private hospitals and laboratories, formulated a plan in this regard and submitted the same at the office of Deputy Commissioner.

He said that hospitals, medical stores, medical centers and laboratories shall keep colour coded waste boxes while pamphlets be pasted in a simple understandable language for the guidance of the general public.

ADC directed Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah to visit hospitals and medical centers functioning in District Shaheed Benazirabad along with in-charge Department of Environment Protection and initiate action against those contravening the laws.

District In-charge Department of Environment Protection, Gul Ameer briefed the meeting in this regard and appealed district administration and health department for cooperation. Addressing the meeting Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi said that Environment Protection Law 2014 would be implemented in its true spirit.

He said that a new insinuator burning 400 kilogram of hospital waste in one hour would be installed at the hospital within a period of one month, which would help safely burn the hospital waste of PMU Hospital and other hospitals registered with SIPA.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger over the absence of in-charges medical centers and owners of hospitals in the meeting . He said that those contravening laws would face legal action.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent PMU Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari, District In-charge Department of Environment Protection Gul Ameer Sumbal, owners and representatives of government and private hospitals and laboratories.

