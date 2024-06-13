Open Menu

ADC For Intensifying Operation Against Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ADC for intensifying operation against power theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Saniya Safi Thursday directed the district administration and PESCO officials to intensify crackdowns against the power theft in the city.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on operation against the power pilferage in the provincial capital, she assured full cooperation of the district administration to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) regarding prevention of electricity theft and the recovery of arrears.

The ADC expressed the resolve of the provincial government that the illegal use of power would be curbed and arrears from the defaulters would be recovered to ensure uninterrupted power supply to actual PESCO consumers.

She warned that FIR would be registered against illegal consumer of electricity and strict legal action would be taken against them.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, Superintending Engineer Peshawar Circle, Superintending Engineer Khyber Circle, XENs City Urban, Cantt, Rural, Khyber, City Rural, Sub Division SDOs and revenue officers.

